LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pair of jackpots on Saturday!

A lucky winner hit big at Planet Hollywood playing "The Blazing 7's." That lucky winner won over $240,000.

And on Sunday over at The Harrah's, a visitor from Texas hit a six card straight flush and walked away with $120,000. She said she plans to pay off her student loans with her winnings.

