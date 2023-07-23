Two female hikers found dead at Valley of Fire State Park, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two female hikers have been found deceased in the Valley of Fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to Nevada State Police, several hikers observed the two women go out on the trail on Saturday morning but later observed a group return without the two.

After the hikers called police to request a welfare check on the women, officers arrived on the scene around 2:48 p.m. and requested LVMPD's Search and Rescue team.

Officers discovered one deceased female on the trail, and would eventually discover the second female — also deceased — in the canyon.

An investigation is currently underway by Nevada State Police.

This news comes after a 71-year-old California man died during a hike in Death Valley National Park.

Earlier this week, the Clark County Coroner's Office also confirmed that Las Vegas has seen 16 confirmed heat-related deaths, though they say that number could be higher.

Southern Nevada is still under an excessive heat warning, and meteorologists continue to recommend limiting outdoor activities during daytime hours.