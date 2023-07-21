16 heat-related deaths so far this year, coroner's office says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sixteen people have died from heat-associated illness in Clark County so far in 2023, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event, and Las Vegas is one of the hottest cities in the country.

Last year, 152 people died from heat-related illnesses in southern Nevada, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

It's a grim but important reminder to take extra precautions.

