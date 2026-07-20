Two dead after speeding car crashes into tree in North Las Vegas, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a speeding car crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to police.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. in the area of Grand Teton Drive and Aliante Parkway, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

A 2016 Ford Taurus was speeding east on Grand Teton when, or reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the road and hit a tree, police said.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, and he eventually died from his injuries Monday morning, according to authorities.

Police believe speed was a significant factor in the collision; however, the investigation remains ongoing as investigators continue to determine whether impairment or any other contributing factors played a role.

