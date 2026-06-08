Child dies from injuries after apartment fire in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One child has died after being critically injured in an apartment fire in east Las Vegas late Sunday night.

A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the death to Channel 13 on Monday afternoon.

The child is one of two children hospitalized with critical injuries after fire broke out in an apartment complex on Nellis Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue. Officials with the Clark County Fire Department said firefighters were called to the building just before 11 p.m.

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Two children in critical condition after east valley apartment fire, officials say

Fire officials described the complex as a two-story apartment building. When the first crews arrived, they encountered "heavy fire" in two apartment units, with multiple occupants trapped inside.

Three patients were taken to local hospitals, including two children who were said to be in critical condition. One adult was taken to an area hospital for a "minor medical complaint," according to information from the Clark County Fire Department.

Editor's note: A previous version of this report stated homicide detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called in as part of the ongoing investigation, based on information Channel 13 received from a department spokesperson. As of 1:15 p.m. Monday, LVMPD officials said the investigation is being led by the Clark County Fire Department, not LVMPD.