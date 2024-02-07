Two additional teens plead guilty in beating death of Rancho High student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two additional teenagers entered guilty pleas to voluntary manslaughter in the beating death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis.

The juveniles' names are not publicly released because their cases are in the Family Court system.

For the first time, the teen suspects appeared in person before Judge Amy Mastin Wednesday morning. They appeared shackled and in juvenile custody uniforms.

RELATED LINK: Plea deals in the works for some suspects in Rancho High student's death

The first teen was represented by attorney Richard Bryant. His next hearing was set for March 6. The second teen, who is only 13-years-old, was represented by attorney Anthony Wright. Because the two teens entered guilty pleas in the juvenile court system, the state will withdraw their certification to the adult system.

Lewis' mother and aunt appeared in court virtually.

Four teens over the age of 16 currently have cases pending in the adult system and have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit battery.

RELATED LINK: Evidence reveals slain Rancho High teen's friend brought knife to altercation

Dontral Beaver, Treavion Randolph and Gianni Robinson are currently in Clark County Detention Center. Damien Hernandez has posted bond.

Lewis was killed in November when Metro Police said a group of ten teenagers beat him to death at an alleyway near Rancho High School. Grand jury evidence released last month includes cell phone and surveillance videos depicting the act.

The four teens in the adult court system are scheduled to be back in court February 22 for a trial readiness check.