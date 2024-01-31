Plea deals are in the works for some suspects in Rancho High School student's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least three of the juvenile suspects in the beating death of a Rancho High School student have plea deals in the works.

Four of the teens, who have not been publicly identified because they are not being tried as adults, appeared before Judge Amy Mastin on Wednesday morning.

One of the four teens agreed to plead guilty to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter. He is due back in court on Feb. 21 to continue the case.

Two more teens are in negotiations with prosecutors on similar plea agreements, their defense attorneys informed the court.

One has already been found competent for trial and is expected back in court on Feb. 7. Another was still in negotiations with prosecutors over their offer of a plea deal, his defense attorney said. He is also due back in court on Feb. 7.

Complications arose in the case of an additional teenaged suspect whose defense attorney argued his client's case should be tried differently than the other defendants.

Attorney Edward Miley told the court his client has the intellectual capacity of a first-grader, despite being in 10th grade. Miley also cited "physical handicaps" in his argument for a comprehensive clinical evaluation in the teen's case.

Judge Mastin ordered further evaluation of the teen, who is scheduled back in court on Feb. 28.