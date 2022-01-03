Twitter bans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter says it's banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy.

That's the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called "a cancer" for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.

The ban applies to Greene's personal account but does not affect her official Twitter account.

The Georgia Republican's account was permanently suspended under the "strike" system Twitter launched in March. That system uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.