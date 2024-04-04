Tuberculosis case identified in individual at second CCSD school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second time this week, the Clark County School District has discovered an active case of tuberculosis at one of their campuses.

On Wednesday, the Southern Nevada Health District said they were investigating a case where a sick person had visited Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School. It's the same day that CCSD sent a letter to parents stating a sick person had visited Barry and June Gunderson Middle School.

The bacterial disease can be transmitted between people in close proximity by breathing the same air over a period of time. However, health district officials said the disease can't be transmitted through touching or handling objects.

The health district is working with the school district to create a testing plan for those that have been identified as being in close contact with the ill person. According to the health district, they began notifying those individuals on Thursday.

TB testing will be offered at Barry and June Gunderson Middle School from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 8, Wednesday, April 10, and Monday, April 15.

A second round of TB testing will be required for those who are considered a close contact. The second round of testing will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on from May 7 through May 9.

Parents and guardians must be present for testing.

If an individual isn't feeling well, the health district said they should follow up with their local healthcare provider or contact the SNHD for further guidance.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the health district at (702) 759-1015. The phone line is available on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.