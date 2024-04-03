SNHD investigating tuberculosis case at Las Vegas elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating after an active case of tuberculosis was discovered at a Las Vegas elementary school.

According to the district, the sick person had visited Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School.

The bacterial disease can be transmitted between people in close proximity by breathing the same air over a period of time. However, health district officials said the disease can't be transmitted through touching or handling objects.

District officials said individuals identified as close contacts are being notified.

"Active TB disease is a serious disease," officials said. "However, the Health District emphasizes that not everyone who may have been exposed will be infected and not everyone who is infected with TB has active disease."

If an individual is not feeling well, health district officials are advising families to follow up with their local healthcare providers or contact the health district for further guidance. That phone number is 702-759-1015.