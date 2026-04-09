TSA wait times introduced to Harry Reid International Airport website

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) announced that approximate wait times for TSA checkpoints would now be available to view on their website.

According to LAS, travelers can expect to get real-time updates on lines, helping them coordinate their airport arrival times.

"Travel plans to the airport start well before a passenger steps into the terminal. By providing estimated TSA security wait times online, we're giving travelers another tool to make informed decisions about when to arrive at the airport and how to best prepare for their trip." — Clark County director of Aviation, James C. Chrisley

LAS advised that these wait times are anticipated to fluctuate minute-by-minute, and "should not be used to plan a later arrival to the airport."

Officials still recommend getting to the airport two hours before a domestic flight, and three hours before international flights to accommodate any unexpected delays.