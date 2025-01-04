Trusted Traveler Program suspended until further notice at Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the recent attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, many Air Force bases across the nation are temporarily suspending their Trusted Traveler Programs until further notice by order of the U.S. Northern Command — including Nellis AFB.

On Friday, Nellis AFB announced on their social media accounts that all visitors who do not have a Department of Defense ID card will now need to have a base pass from the Visitor Control Center to access the grounds, even if you are with a DOD ID holder.

"This action is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of our installation, personnel and families," the Air Force base said in a post.

Other Air Force bases across the nation — such as Wright-Patterson in Ohio, Peterson in Colorado, Los Angeles and more — have already suspended their Trusted Traveler operations and others are following suit.

Nellis AFB said you can obtain passes at their Visitor Control Center during their hours of operation, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

What is a Trusted Traveler?

Nellis AFB lists a Trusted Traveler as:

Installation access where visitors are granted entry to the installation while with someone (either in the same vehicle or on foot) who has unescorted access (DoD ID card holder or member with a Defense Biometric Identification System card). The escort is responsible for verifying the visitor’s need to enter the installation.

