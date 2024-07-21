Trump, Vance issue statements harshly criticizing Biden

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance both unleashed on President Joe Biden on social media Sunday.
Trump posted on his site Truth Social shortly after Biden announced he will not seek reelection in 2024.
Trump said:
Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
The Trump campaign released a separate statement:
Crooked Joe Biden is a complete fraud and a disgrace to our Country. Biden has left our borders wide open, allowing up to 20 million illegal aliens to enter the United States, creating a Biden Migrant Crime Wave and taxing precious resources. Biden has taken our once-great economy and ruined it, creating record inflation and causing Americans to have to choose between groceries and gas. Biden has been so weak, pathetic, and incompetent as a leader that he allowed 13 American servicemembers to be killed in Afghanistan, which set off a chain reaction that caused Putin to invade Ukraine and Hamas terrorists to attack Israel. World leaders are laughing at us. And during this entire term, Kamala Harris – as well as every other Democrat in Washington, sat by and did NOTHING. They are all just as complicit as Biden is in the destruction of our once-great Nation, and they must all be thrown out of office. Kamala Harris is just as much of joke as Biden is. Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two. Harris must defend the failed Biden Administration AND her liberal, weak-on-crime record in CA. Joe Biden cannot take himself out of a campaign for President because he is too mentally incompetent and still remain in the White House. Biden is a national security threat in great cognitive decline and a clear and present danger to every man, woman, and child in our country. The question then to Kamala Harris is simple: knowing that Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign because of his rapidly deteriorating condition, does Harris believe the people of America are safe and secure with Joe Biden in the White House for six more months? We are going to win this election on November 5th and save our Country. And then, only then, after we win, can we Make America Great Again!"
- Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, Trump campaign
Vance, who is Trump's running mate, also issued a statement on X about Biden's decision to drop out.
Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. Over the last four years she co-signed Biden's open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries. She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden's mental capacity--saddling the nation with a president who can't do the job. President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever's at the top of the Democrat ticket. Bring it on.
JD Vance
Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. Over the last four years she co-signed Biden's open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries. She owns all of these…— JD Vance (@JDVance1) July 21, 2024