Truck spills asphalt on prohibited road in Death Valley National Park; charges pending

(KTNV) — Charges are pending after a liquid asphalt spill in Death Valley National Park, the National Park Service says.

Park service employees worked to contain an estimated 5,000 gallons of emulsified asphalt and 150 gallons of diesel fuel after a truck crashed in an area where commercial trucks are prohibited, officials stated in a news release on Wednesday.

The tractor trailer crashed on Monday after its brakes failed while descending from Daylight Pass, officials stated.

"Commercial trucks are prohibited on Mud Canyon Road, partially due to the steep grades," according to the National Park Service.

Officials say the driver was not injured. He was picked up by park visitors who drove him to an area with cell phone service so the incident could be reported.

"The trucking company is cooperating with the NPS to remove the wreck and clean up the site," officials added.

Park rangers have routinely cited drivers for operating commercial vehicles on park roads, the National Park Service warned previously.

The park's roads "aren't designed for use by tractor trailers and commercial vehicles are prohibited from using park roads," officials stated.

Extreme temperatures inside Death Valley can make brakes more likely to overheat. The park has seen scorching temperatures this week, with highs expected to reach 120 degrees every day through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The only road in Death Valley open to commercial traffic is CA-190, according to the park service.

