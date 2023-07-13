Five burros found shot and killed at Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY (KTNV) — National Park Service officials are looking into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of five burros that were discovered earlier this week.

According to the National Park Service, they were found shot to death in the Lower Wildrose area of the park.

They add burros aren't native to the California desert and in the past, public land managers have been working to remove the animals with partners. However, this was not related to one of those operations.

Park officials said these actions were "irresponsible" and "not warranted."

According to the park service, it is illegal to discharge a firearm in a national park and it poses a threat to public safety. They add abandoned carcasses also endanger native wildlife who inadvertently ingest toxic lead shot when feeding on the dead animals.

Anyone with information is asking to contact the National Park Service through their tip line at 888-653-0009, by submitting tips online here, or by emailing them at nps_isb@nps.gov.