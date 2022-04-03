Troy Driver charged, booked with open murder in Naomi Irion's death

(KTNV) — On April 1, a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff said Troy Driver is now charged and booked with open murder with use of a deadly weapon in regards to the abduction and death of Naomi Irion.

Driver was originally charged with kidnapping according to past press releases.

PREVIOUS: Kidnapped Nevada woman's death ruled homicide

Metro says authorities ruled her death a homicide, and they say they know the cause of death, but will not release it.

Irion was abducted from the Walmart parking lot in Fernley on March 12 in the morning.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office Photos show Naomi Irion the morning she was last seen.

The press release says Driver remains in custody at the Lyon County Jail. The investigation still continues and additional information will be released when available.

