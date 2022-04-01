Kidnapped Nevada woman's death ruled homicide

(KTNV) — The death of an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in northern Nevada this week has been ruled a homicide.

Sheriff's officials in Lyon and Churchill Counties reported the body of Naomi Irion was found on Tuesday in a remote part of Churchill County.

A tip led investigators to the location where Irion's body was found. Officials said the shallow grave site was located in the area of Coal Canyon Road, but could not elaborate more due to the ongoing nature of their investigation.

Sheriff's officials also said they know how Irion died, but they are not releasing that information publicly because it would compromise the investigation.

Irion was abducted from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada on March 12 and had not been seen since.

On March 25, sheriff's officials announced the arrest of a suspect in her kidnapping: 41-year-old Troy Driver, who is from Fallon. He was charged with first-degree kidnapping and appeared in court on Wednesday, where a judge set his bail at $750,000.

KOLO-TV reports Driver has a criminal record dating back to when he was 12 years old. At age 17, he was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty as an accessory to murder. At the same time, he also pleaded guilty to a series of armed robberies.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on April 5.