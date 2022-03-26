Suspect in Nevada woman's abduction in custody, officials say

(KTNV) — Authorities in Lyon County have apprehended a person they believe was involved in the March 12 disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion.

Officials made the announcement on Friday afternoon, noting they also found a pickup truck that may be relevant to the investigation.

The suspect had not been publicly identified as of this report.

Investigators said she was taken from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, a town approximately 30 miles east of Reno.

PREVIOUS: Search near Reno for 18-year-old woman possibly abducted from Walmart parking lot

On Thursday, officials said they'd identified a "witness vehicle" that was seen in the parking lot around the time Irion was abducted, KOLO-TV reported. The suspect was seen walking in front of that vehicle before getting into Irion's car and driving off, officials said.

Irion was in the parking lot waiting for a shuttle that would take her to work when she was abducted at approximately 5:25 a.m. on March 12. KOLO reported.

Her car was found three days later at an industrial park. Evidence inside the car suggested a crime had been committed, officials said previously.

To date, Irion has not been found.