Search near Reno for 18-year-old woman possibly abducted from Walmart parking lot

(KTNV) — Police near Reno are searching for a young woman possibly abducted from a Walmart parking lot.

They released new surveillance images as the search intensified for 18-year-old Naomi Irion.

Irion was last seen on Saturday at approximately 5 a.m, in a Walmart parking lot near Reno. Police say she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to work.

When she didn't show up for work and didn't return home after her shift would have ended, her family called police.

"Some monster takes them, and you don't know what's happened — you don't know where they are," Irion's mother Diana told KOLO-TV.

Police say surveillance video shows a person walking from a nearby homeless encampment and lurking around vehicles before getting into the driver's seat of Irion's car and driving away with her in the passenger's seat. They say the video shows the suspect said or did something to make Irions move from the driver's side of the car to the passenger side before he drove off with her.

"She is not a fighter, meaning the guy who pushed her into a car, she froze," said Irion's brother Casey Valley. "She didn't do anything. She just froze."

Irion's car was found Tuesday, abandoned in an industrial park near the Walmart where she was kidnapped, police said.

Detectives say evidence in the car suggests her disappearance was the result of a crime, but they would not specify what they found.

"We can't lost sight of what's really important, and that's Naomi's life," Valley said. "And time's ticking. We're running out of time."