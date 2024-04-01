Tropicana sold out of branded merchandise days before closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From poker chips to shot glasses and everything in between, people are trying to get their hands on Tropicana Hotel & Casino merchandise before it closes on April 2.

"We decided to go play some games and we decided to take a few chips home as souvenirs," said Luke Scott, who visited the Tropicana for the last time Sunday night.

Despite them walking away with a few $5 chips, the Tropicana is not selling them. You have to earn them at a table game.

"They did not want to, like, exchange a chip for money, so we did our own little work around and were able to get a chip and now we're happy," said Adam Yau, who took home poker chips from Tropicana.

However, poker chips are some of the only mementos people are walking out of the property with during its last days.

"We went into the gift shop, nothing left," Scott said.

A Bally's representative told Channel 13 they sold out of everything with a Tropicana logo on it.

The Tropicana gift shops are only selling generic Las Vegas merchandise, and most items are on sale.

Robert McKee enjoys collecting casino. merchandise and has mementos from more than 150 casinos including the Tropicana. He said he's thankful he bought merchandise when it was available and said it's sad to see it go.

"Knowing what Tropicana was and having a history of growing up and going there like all the other classic casinos, it's sad," McKee said.

If you're still interested in purchasing Tropicana merchandise, you'll have to turn to resale sites like eBay.

As of Sunday night, $1 poker chips were going for as low as $2 and as high as $170, but limited-edition chips were priced at more than $1,200.

McKee said he only expects that number to rise once the Tropicana is torn down.