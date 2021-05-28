Tripple-digit heat is coming. When to expect the first 100°+ day of 2021 in the Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summer-like heat settles in for the "unofficial" start of summer this weekend, with the upper 90s through Memorial Day and our first occurrence of triple-digit heat in 2021 expected as the calendar flips to June.

FRIDAY

Friday night looks clear and quiet with dinnertime temperatures holding in the 90s before falling to the low 70s ahead of sunrise Saturday.

SATURDAY

Clouds push in Saturday morning with a mix of sun and clouds expected for most of the day, but the enhanced cloud cover doesn't impact temperatures much as highs still climb to the mid to upper 90s with afternoon gusts 20-25 mph.

Make sure to pack the sunscreen and extra water for any outdoor plans this weekend, even Mount Charleston expects highs in the mid-70s with temps topping out near 90º at Red Rock on Saturday and near 100º on Lake Mead.

No major weather worries for outdoor plans outside of the heat as gust speeds stay under 25 mph and conditions remain dry.

SUNDAY

Cloud cover clears and gusts calm Sunday as highs bump a couple of degrees near 98º.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY

We expect mostly sunny skies for Memorial Day on Monday with a forecast high of 99º.

Boating conditions on Lake Mead look good Monday with gusts under 20 mph and mostly sunny skies.

TRIPLE-DIGIT TUESDAY

We'll turn up the heat even more on Tuesday as triple-digit heat returns for the first time since October 1, 2020.

Forecast highs land between 100º and 105º through the end of next week with sunshine and dry conditions.

For current weather conditions and an interactive radar click here.

RELATED TO MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: