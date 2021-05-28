Travelers prepare for a busy Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Busy skies and highways are expected this Memorial Day weekend. AAA projects about 37 million travelers, which is a 60 percent increase compared to this time last year. With more than half of adults fully vaccinated in the U.S. and the CDC easing guidance, more Americans are packing their bags.

The majority of those travelers are choosing to drive. Despite gas prices being at the highest they’ve ever been since 2014, the average at $3.04 per gallon, families are cutting the cost in other parts of their trip.

“Maybe they’ll eat out at a less expensive restaurant; stay at a more budget hotel,” said AAA Spokesman Sergio Aguilar.

Aguilar also said that when planning your trip for the holiday weekend as well as for the summer, it’s important to research restrictions related to your trip. He says things may have changed since the last time you traveled due to the pandemic.

“If you plan on doing a hotel stay, hours have changed, different amenities have changed,” Aguilar said. “It’s important to do your research and find out what’s open, what’s not, what’s available, what’s not, that way you’re prepared and not surprised.”

Monday is projected be the busiest travel day of the weekend, so jet-setters should plan ahead when getting to the airport, and drivers should prepare for the possibility of heavy traffic.

