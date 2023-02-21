Trash piles up at Mt. Charleston after busy holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winter weather up on Mt .Charleston brings in a lot of visitors especially on a holiday weekend but the big crowds bring an even bigger amount of trash.

Hundreds of people visited Mount Charleston on Monday to enjoy what’s left of the snow.

"I love it. It's pretty good to see people out here,” said Kristy Velez.

Officials say all the visitors also leave behind a lot of trash.

"I'm kinda disappointed about it,” said Mason McDaniel.

"Pick up after yourselves and make our sledding spots clean, please,” Aiden Sulpacio.

The mess on the mountain was unavoidable. Visitors left behind everything from broken sleds, styrofoam cups and bottles.

Recreation management specialist, Taylor Tims, says it’s a real problem.

"Pack it in and pack it out. If you brought it up the mountain, it probably shouldn't stay here,” Tims said.

Last spring, at least 4,000 pounds of trash never made it into dumpsters on the mountain. Instead, volunteers in coordination with the Southern Nevada Conservancy picked it up.

"Please pick up. It's not cool. Treat this as your house,” Velez said.

"Keep it clean for the next people that want to come enjoy it,” Tims said.

Depending on the amount of trash you leave behind, Tims says you can be fined anywhere from $250 to $500.

If you want to help keep the mountain clean, click here.