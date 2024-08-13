Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg touts Maryland Parkway project, announces Harry Reid terminal makeover

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg came on Good Morning Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 13, to tout some major infrastructure improvements coming to Southern Nevada.

Buttigieg was in the valley because of the groundbreaking on Monday, Aug. 12, for the Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit project.

"This is an area that hasn't had the investment that it deserves in transit, even though there's about 9,000 riders a day," Buttigieg said.

The $378 million project will cover a 12.5-mile stretch of the heavily traveled corridor. Improvements will include expanding transit service, enhancing up to 50 transit shelters, developing seven miles of dedicated shared bus-bike lanes, widening sidewalks, signalizing pedestrian crossings, installing advanced traffic signal timing, improving lighting and landscaping, and employing hydrogen fuel cell electric buses.

"Cost of living is such a big pressure on residents in Las Vegas and really across the country. Part of how we can get at that is providing convenient, comfortable, reliable and affordable public transportation so that where you can get to where you need to be, whether you want to use a car or not," Buttigieg went on to say.

The project isn't estimated to be complete until fall of 2026, which means drivers and commuters can expect traffic impacts for the next two years in that area while construction is in progress. GMLV anchor Anjali Patel asked Secretary Buttigieg how officials are taking that into consideration, as local drivers are already dealing with delays and closures due to other road projects across the valley.

"Of course, the reason we do this is to make sure that we have better, smoother flow for the future, but during the construction phase, that can be a hassle. We work with communities, states, cities, planners, to try to make that as comfortable as it can be, knowing that it's going to be a bit of a disruption on the way to that better piece of infrastructure. Really appreciate everybody's patience while that work is underway," Buttigieg said.

You can click here to sign up for updates on the project and real-time traffic alerts.

"We're doing roads and bridges — we're also doing airports," Buttigieg said.

While on GMLV, Buttigieg also broke news about the U.S. Department of Transportation announcing major funding for airports across the country, including Harry Reid International Airport. He said more than $20 million will go to Harry Reid for terminal improvements.

"Terminals 1 and 2 need reconstruction. Today, we're announcing a little over 20 million dollars to help get that done. We know there are going to be good paying jobs doing that reconstruction," Buttigieg went on to say.

