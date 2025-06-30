Tragedy in China will affect Boulder City Damboree fireworks show

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — A tragedy at a Chinese fireworks factory is having an impact on the annual Damboree fireworks show in Boulder City.

Earlier this month, a deadly explosion at the Shanzhou Fireworks Company in the Hunan province of China killed nine people and injured 26, according to state media. The cause is still under investigation.

Here at home, Boulder City officials said a large portion of their fireworks for the Damboree come from Shanzhou Fireworks Co., but due to the recent disaster, their order has been canceled.

“The entire Damboree Committee is deeply saddened by the lives lost in Central China,” said Roger Hall, Damboree Chairman. “Canceling the show would disappoint residents, especially children, so we worked with our vendor to get a smaller supply. The show will go on, but it will be noticeably shorter.”

The city cites tariffs are also affecting imports, availability and costs for fireworks from China, who produce 90% of fireworks used in the U.S. for professional displays.

City officials said this year's show will have a reduced parking fee at Veterans Memorial Park. Entry will now cost $10 per vehicle instead of $20.

“We believe residents will be sympathetic and still have a great Independence Day. We’ll work to put on a bigger, better show for 2026," Hall said.

Other Damboree events will still be operating as normal, including the Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast, the Damboree Parade and annual Kids Coin Toss.

Evening festivities at Veterans Memorial Park will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.

Personal fireworks are not allowed in Veterans Memorial Park.

Full schedule of events

Boulder City

More information on the Damboree here.

The city also released this reminder for residents ahead of the holiday weekend:

We remind residents that only “safe and sane” fireworks are legal for residential use through July 4. Safe and sane fireworks do not shoot into the air and/or explode. And please be considerate to your neighbors, as loud noises and flashes associated with fireworks can cause stress, especially for veterans. The noises also frighten many pets: the Animal Shelter sees an increase in missing pets who run off because of fireworks.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum talks to a fire inspector about "safe and sane" fireworks

Inspectors run safety checks as fireworks booths open for business in Clark County

If you see or hear illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, do not call 911. Instead, you're asked to call 311 or head to the website ispyfireworks.com to file a report.