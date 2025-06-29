Inspectors run safety checks as fireworks booths open for business in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday marked the first day of fireworks sales in the Las Vegas Valley, which means that more than a hundred booths run by volunteers are open for business all across Clark County until Independence Day.

It also means that Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) inspectors are making their rounds at the booths to make sure that everything's on the up and up.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum talks to a fire inspector about "safe and sane" fireworks

For many local nonprofits, selling fireworks is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, and Primetime Baseball—a local youth program—is hoping for a big impact as first-time sellers in their booth, located at Cactus and Jones in Southern Highlands.

"We're already up a thousand dollars, and we've barely been open," Jeff Lyons, Primetime Baseball's owner, said. "Some of the kids on the team don't have enough money, so we want to raise money and help out some of these families."

Safety is a top priority for Lyons, and for Clark County Fire Inspector Martin Casillas.

Inspectors like Casillas check out all of the 106 fireworks booths operating in the county to make sure all of the right processes are being followed, that a fire extinguisher is inside, signs are posted properly and—maybe most importantly—all of the fireworks being sold are "safe and sane."

"We test them out to make sure they don't burn too long, to make sure they don't fly higher than a foot, and they don't shoot sparks too high into the air," Casillas said.

Fireworks meeting those qualifications have a special "safe and sane" seal on them to show that they've been approved by the county, making these inspections critical.

"We look for [the seal] right away when we come into the booth, because this is the product we look for and actually inspect," Casillas said. "If they're not inspected and approved by the county, we could have injuries to the public or injuries to children."

Casillas says if a booth is caught selling illegal fireworks—ones that shoot far up in the air—it's closed immediately, and if someone is caught using illegal fireworks in Clark County, they'll be cited with a $500 fine and the fireworks will be confiscated.

Local authorities take illegal firework enforcement seriously: last year, Las Vegas Metro Police seized 8.5 tons of illegal fireworks and issued 229 citations.

Even if fireworks are "safe and sane," Casillas says they're still extremely dangerous.

"They could still cause fires," Casillas said. "They can still injure a person."

That's why sellers like Jeff Lyons are grateful for CCFD's safety check-up.

"I want everything safe, I like to follow the rules," Lyons said. "Them coming over really helps."

If you see or hear illegal fireworks in your neighborhood, do not call 911. Instead, you're asked to call 311 or head to the website ispyfireworks.com to file a report.

For more information on how local authorities enforce and patrol for illegal fireworks in Clark County, click here.