LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - This is a roundup of all the traffic alerts in the Las Vegas valley for November 1.

6 A.M.

Interstate 15 southbound lane restrictions will be removed at 6 a.m. adding another travel lane between D Street and Sahara Avenue.

The new Interstate 15 southbound off-ramp to Sahara Avenue/Highland Drive will open.

Do you have a traffic trouble you would like for us to check out? Send an email to traffictroubles@ktnv.com.