Girl dies after jumping from Stephanie overpass onto Interstate 215

HENDERSON (KTNV) - A girl has died after Nevada Highway Patrol says she jumped from the Stephanie Street overpass onto eastbound Interstate 215 Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. NHP says after she jumped, the girl was struck by a FedEx tractor trailer and possibly another vehicle. According to witnesses and evidence on scene, NHP believes the girl intentionally jumped.

The Clark County coroner will identify the girl killed. Her age is unknown at this time.

Eastbound I-215 was closed for more than five hours after the crash, reopening around noon.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.