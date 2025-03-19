Toxic chemicals found in popular synthetic braiding hair, leaving some locals concerned

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shocking new report from Consumer Reports has uncovered a hidden danger lurking in some of the most popular synthetic braiding hair products on the market. The investigation found that every product tested contained toxic chemicals, some linked to cancer, infertility, and hormonal disruptions.

For many, braids are more than just a hairstyle—they are a cultural statement and a convenient, low-maintenance beauty choice. But could they come at a cost to consumers’ health?

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to locals to hear their concerns.

Consumer Reports tested ten of the most widely used synthetic braiding hair products and found alarming levels of harmful substances, including benzene, chloroform, and lead. These chemicals have been connected to serious health concerns, ranging from skin irritation to increased cancer risks.

Dr. Matthew Schwartz, an oncologist with Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, warns of the dangers.

“These heavy metals can have serious effects—even in the short term. They can cause scalp irritation, itchiness, and headaches, but the long-term exposure is even more concerning. The more you're exposed, the higher your risk. Some of these chemicals are known carcinogens—they can increase the chances of developing blood cancers like leukemia.”

Las Vegas hairstylist LaTonya Stylez has spent 12 years perfecting her craft and helping clients achieve their hair goals. But now, she is concerned about the safety of the very products she and her clients rely on.

“When people come to me, they want to feel good and look beautiful. Their health is the last thing they should have to worry about,” Stylez said.

With the intense Las Vegas heat, many of her clients opt for braids as a protective style. However, the findings of this report have prompted her to rethink her approach.

“Since it’s so hot in Las Vegas, a lot of people love getting braids. But now, knowing what’s in these products? It’s really concerning,” she added.

It’s not just the people wearing synthetic hair who are at risk; stylists who handle these products daily are also exposed to harmful chemicals.

What Can Consumers Do?

Experts suggest that consumers take proactive steps to protect themselves.

“The key is limiting exposure and choosing safer alternatives,” Dr. Schwartz advised. “Try to buy products that are more natural and transparent about their ingredients. You want to remain a consumer, not a cancer patient.”

Human hair is a safer option, though it comes at a higher cost. Despite this, Stylez is now reconsidering the brands she uses and is committed to educating her clients about potential risks.

“I do want to cut down on certain brands…I don’t want to use them anymore,” she said.

Protecting Your Health

Before purchasing synthetic braiding hair products, experts urge consumers to read labels carefully, ask questions, and stay informed. Being aware of the risks can help individuals make safer choices.