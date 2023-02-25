Embracing natural hair a painful road for many Black Americans

HENDERSON (KTNV) — During Black History Month, we're combing through the roots of African Americans making a difference in Las Vegas. Now we're looking at the pain and struggles of black hair.

Tricia Kean spoke with a local who says she's on a mission to help others embrace their natural hair.

"I was uneducated of how to treat it and how to take care of it, how to maintain it," says local, Dynesiah Moore.

HATE THEIR HAIR

We spoke with valley residents who say they truly hated their hair growing up.

"So I always either cover it up with weaves or chemicals to straighten it out and never actually wore the true culture of my hair," says Dynesiah.

"My mom did what was typical back then, which was just to immediately put like a relaxer in our hair when we were younger," says valley resident, Yolanda Fletcher.

At times, these locals say dealing with their hair was simply painful.

"Just sitting there with processed chemicals in your hair, hot comb, it was traumatic," says Yolanda.

"It was just what the beauty standard was at that time was to straighten your hair. And I would wear weaves and extensions and all of that. And I really didn't embrace my natural hair," says Danielle Green, Owner of Radically Curly hair salon.

She says she's watched thousands suffer over the years.

"Especially after witnessing so many black women in my mother's salon doing the same thing. We relax our hair and we use other chemicals... And then it caused hair loss. So then we had to buy extensions and weaves to fill our hair back in," says Danielle.

For so many African Americans, their painful hair regimen is part of an effort to fit into what's deemed socially acceptable. Studies show racial discrimination based on hairstyles can start as early as five-years-old.

But the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, is a law in 20 states including Nevada, that prohibits race-based hair discrimination.

"We support the Crown Act 1,000%," says Danielle.

As Owner of Radically Curly on Warm Springs and Arroyo Grande in Henderson, Danielle sees herself as a warrior against hair discrimination.

TRAUMA & PAIN

"We're part of that healing process because there's a lot of trauma... With all of the negative language about your hair type, it causes pain. It causes trauma. It causes you to look at yourself in a negative light. That's not healthy," says Danielle.

Danielle has made it her life's work to learn proper hair care for African Americans and to take time to pass that knowledge on.

"When they come here, we really, really cater to everyone's individual hair because everyone has different hair," says Danielle.

Danielle says she and her stylists make it their mission to support each client in their journey to understanding their natural hair.

"To change lives, to help people, to embrace who they are and not be afraid to rock their crown in its natural state," says Danielle.

Clients we spoke with say learning to wear their hair naturally has been a life changing experience.

"It's very freeing is the word I would use. It helps when you come to a place like this," says Yolanda.

"Now I know that me being a black woman, that I can actually wear my hair and feel comfortable in my skin, makes me feel really good," says Dynesiah.