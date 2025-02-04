Touro University utilizes AI program to teach CPR and diagnose heart conditions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at Touro University are using a new program that utilizes AI to teach CPR and diagnose heart conditions in patients.

They are the only school in Nevada to use the American Heart Association-developed program.

Casey Maurice, the director of the Clinical Simulation Center at the university, says the program will help to save lives.

"We rolled this out in September for our students after collecting data on our students that our student skills just quite weren't where we wanted them to be," Maurice said. "We were doing our own research and seeing what we could do and we found this RQI machine which provides real-time feedback to our students as they're doing their skills."

WATCH this demonstration of how the program works for CPR training:

Watch: Demonstration of new AI program at Touro University used to teach CPR

Maurice added that the program will also help with consistency when it comes to CPR technique.

"It takes the correct depth or rate is out of it and it's measuring it based off that patient," Maurice said. "So [the student] is getting the same feedback that I would get tailored to me to whatever it might be to make you the best provider for your patient."

Maurice says the goal is to be able to help all of their future patients, preparing their students for post-graduation.

Students are also able to go back to the simulation center anytime to brush up on their skills.