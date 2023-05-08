Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Tourist share what brings them to Las Vegas ahead of National Travel and Tourism Week

Meltdown Las Vegas
Jae C. Hong/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE — Tourists take pictures in front of the Las Vegas welcome sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Meltdown Las Vegas
Posted at 8:00 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 11:00:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday marks the first day of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) and Las Vegas continues to be one of the world's most desirable destinations.

"We find ourselves coming here at least once a month," said tourist Stacey Phillps.

National Travel and Tourism Week is May 7 - 13, and nearly 40 million tourists dine, shop or stay in one of the 150,000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas yearly.

"It's a good little getaway. I'm from LA so it's a 4-hour drive. It's good to get away, have drinks, and visit family," said Los Angeles resident Nenia Sanayoa.

Harry Reid International Airport saw an all-time record with 52.7 million passengers in 2022.

"We flew up from Austin to see the festival. It was a blast hanging out in Las Vegas. We've come back every time," said tourist Bob Dobalina.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, visitor spending also hit an all-time high of 44.9 billion dollars last year.

"We come for the food. We always like to try new restaurants out here and we came for the music festival," said tourists.

Aaron Berger, Executive Director of the Neon Museum says visitor attendance is back to pre-pandemic levels and that's good news for local businesses.

"We're turning away as many 50 people during the week and as many as a hundred on weekend," said Berger.

With Fontainebleau, Durango Station, and MSG Sphere opening and Formula 1’s inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix and Super Bowl LVIII, city officials expect 2023 to be another big year for Las Vegas tourism.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH