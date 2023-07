LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A toddler is dead after accidentally shooting himself.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Sunday at 6:38 p.m. at an apartment complex near Nellis Air Force Base.

Police said they responded to a call that shots at been fired at the Eagle Trace apartment complex. When officers arrived, they said a two-year-old was dead.

As of Monday morning, no further details have been released.