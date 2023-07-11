Residents of complex where toddler accidentally shot himself react to death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department following a tragic incident at the Eagle Trace Apartment Complex near Nellis Air Force Base.

"She looked horrified, terrified like any other mother would toward her babies," said an Eagle Trace Apartment complex resident.

One resident who wished to remain anonymous describes what he witnessed shortly after a 2-year-old toddler reportedly shot and killed himself.

BREAKING STORY: Toddler dies after accidentally shooting himself

"My niece said she heard a gunshot or something like a shot. We were not really paying attention to it because it was just the Fourth of July," a witness said. "But as a couple of hours passed by, we found out that a little baby had shot himself."

The Clark County Coroner has identified the child as Jaiangeles Stevenson. Metro police say the child accidentally shot himself just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. The child was taken to UMC where he later died.

"It's tragic to see something like that," said the neighbor.

Police do not yet know how the toddler got access to the gun. Former Clark County District Attorney, David Roger, says the child's parents could face charges, including a misdemeanor charge for a first offense, resulting in a maximum of 6 months in jail.

"There's no punishment you could give them than it worse to know that they had something to do with their child's death," Roger said.

Roger hopes this tragic incident serves as a reminder to parents to store their firearms securely.

"Just secure your firearm, period, end of story," he said.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. The official cause of the child's death is yet to be determined.