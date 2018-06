Monsoons can bring strong thunderstorms and flooding to the Las Vegas valley in the summer. How can you protect yourself?

If you are in a vehicle:

Don't drive through flooded road or around barricades

As little as six inches of fast moving water can sweep a vehicle off the roadway

If you get stuck in a car, it may be safer to stay in the vehicle

Be cautious at night as flooding can be hard to spot

For your home:

Have an emergency kit ready in case power goes out, including water, food, first aid kit and battery-operated radio

Get sandbags if you live in a flood-prone area

Put items above flood line in home

Most homeowner's insurance policies do not cover flood damage

Flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect after you buy it

MonsoonSafety.org gives more details on how to be safe in a monsoon.