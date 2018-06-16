Preparations underway for monsoon in Las Vegas

With the start of the monsoon this month, residents in northwest Las Vegas are hoping they won't be dealing with what happened last year thanks to drainage improvements.

Shannon Sloan has lived in the neighborhood for eight years and says she's been hit hard during years past.

"It gets to where you're nervous and hoping that your car doesn't flow down the road or flow into someone else's car, or if you're going to have to worry about it coming up into your house."

A new $4.2 million drainage system built just a few miles north near Floyd Lamb Park is finally complete.

New boxes made of reinforcement are laid together to form a channel which will carry overflowing water underground and away from the area.

But even with these improvements, officials say now is the time to make sure your family and property are ready for the season.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says folks often forget about filling up sandbags.

"It could take you hours trying to drive here to fill those sandbags and take them back to the house when the damage has already occurred," says Tim Szymanski, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue public information officer.

The city has set up a free sandbag loading station at Cheyenne Avenue and Buffalo Drive. Sand, shovels and bags are provided.

As for Sloan, she says she'll be stocking up on sandbags but hopes she won't have to use them and won't see anything like what she saw last year.

"I'm hoping it doesn't happen because we get tired of replacing our rocks and in our home but it's just become the norm anymore," says Sloan.