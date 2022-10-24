Tips for finding affordable, sustainable Halloween costumes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Finding a last-minute Halloween costume can be scary!

As the countdown to the holiday continues, thrift stores like Goodwill are offering Halloween costumes that are affordable and sustainable.

Sustainable Halloween costumes and second-hand clothing won't harm our environment the way ‘fast fashion’ does.

Fast fashion is typically inexpensive, trendy clothes you get a few wears out of before they end up in a landfill. Brands will mass produce clothing in a short amount of time. Scholars at Princeton and other experts say the industry uses excessive amounts of water, creates plastic microfibers, and is responsible for a lot of the world’s carbon emissions.

Lauren Fleischmann, a Las Vegas blogger who goes by @theburbgirl on social media, helps shoppers find ‘slow fashion.’ Slow fashion advocates for buying better quality clothing while treating people and our planet well along the way. She says the key is making the life cycle of your clothing last longer.

“Minimalist wardrobe, circular fashion, recycling your clothes, renting clothes, shopping at thrift stores, shopping local or at brands that have higher quality products that last longer. I think there’s options, and I also think those options vary in price points too,” Fleischmann said.

Fleischmann says websites like Good On You can help consumers figure out which brands are being eco-friendly in their production and which brands are not.