LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Democrats had "the most historic midterm election in the history of the Democratic Party," but now must deliver on the promises they made to voters, the chairman of the Democratic Party said.

Ken Martin, who oversaw a Democratic wave from coast to coast Nov. 3, said even he was surprised by the scope of the victory, which including flipping seven Senate seats (with Democrats leading in two others), taking back the Senate and the House of Representatives, and winning statehouses across the country.

Here in Nevada, Democrats increased their majority in the Assembly to 32 seats, and maintained their majority in the state Senate, while Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

But the biggest story was flipping the 2nd Congressional District in Northern Nevada, which had never been held by a Democrat.

"So there's a lot of be proud of, of course, for Democrats in Nevada," Martin said.

WATCH | DNC chair says Democrats need to keep promises

Time for Democrats to deliver on promises, DNC chairman says

He said the wins came about not just because voters were lashing out at President Donald Trump, but because everyday issues like health care, gas and groceries.

"They voted for Democrats because Democrats were actually focused on the issues that Americans care about," Martin said. "They were focused in on the affordability crisis. Democrats were for making sure that people could get ahead and not just get by."

In response, Republican National Committee spokesman Nick Poche said Democrats would soon veer off course from kitchen table issues.

"Despite running on lowering costs, Democrats' first move this week is impeachment," Poche said. "Nevada Democrats are unserious and can't help themselves but to overreach, over-obstruct and under-deliver. Republicans are already plotting our plans to take out these extremists in two years."

Impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth were actually introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a member of the GOP who was ousted in a primary by a challenger endorsed by Trump.

The House on Tuesday blocked a vote on the impeachment articles. But Democrats including incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jefferies and soon-to-be-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both D-N.Y., said they supported impeaching Hegseth.

Martin said it was critical for Democrats to keep focus, lest they lose the gains they earned in the election.

"The American people have put their trust in the Democratic Party and now for us to maintain that trust, we have to deliver on the promises that we made on this election campaign trail," Martin said. "And so, for us, that's what we're fiercely focused on right now."

Martin said the path to doing that was to repeal tariffs that have driven up the cost of importing goods from overseas, repealing provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that made cuts to Medicaid and SNAP benefits programs and restoring Affordable Care Act tax credits to make health insurance more affordable.

"So my hope here is that Democrats actually are aggressive and bold. It's certainly seems like that's what they're going to do," Martin said. "And then it's going to be up to the president as to whether or not he's going to be a partner in actually solving some of these huge issues facing the American people."

Do you have a question about Nevada politics? Ask Steve at Steve.Sebelius@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.