Thursday storm to bring colder air, wind and rain to Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's beginning to feel a lot more like winter in the desert on Thursday.

13 Action News meteorologist Justin Bruce says we'll be windy and cold with temperatures hovering in the 50s as southwest gusts hit 25-35 mph with an 80% rain chance from late morning through the afternoon before another chance of showers swings through this evening.

Totals are still expected to remain under .10 inches in the valley but the mountains are expected to see 3 to 7 inches of snow above 6,000 feet.

Traveling through higher elevations of Lincoln County and in Utah could be slippery later in the day too.

Low temperatures in Las Vegas will drop to the low 40s as the clouds clear and west winds blow at 10-20 mph.

A Freeze Watch is also currently posted for Las Vegas on Friday night and Saturday morning with a chance for more rain arriving late Monday through Tuesday.