13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, Dec. 9, 2021

LAS VEGAS —We'll be windy and cold today, with temperatures hovering in the 50s as southwest gusts hit 25-35 mph. A few sprinkles during the monring commute, then an 80% rain chance from late morning through the afternoon, before another chance of showers swings through this evening. Totals are still expected to remain under 0.10" in the valley. The mountains will see 3" to 7" of snow above 6,000 feet. Travel through higher elevations of Lincoln County and in Utah could will be slippery later today and tonight. Lows tonight in Las Vegas drop to the low 40s as the clouds clear and west winds blow at 10-20 mph. Friday sees north winds up to 20 mph limiting highs to the low 50s despite a mostly sunny sky. Saturday and Sunday deliver sunshine with calmer conditions, but wake-up temperatures in the 30s will limit highs to the low 50s! A Freeeze Watch is posted for Las Vegas for Friday night and Saturday morning. A chance for more rain arrives late Monday through Tuesday. Right now the rain looks more substantial, with up to 0.50" in Las Vegas. Gusts of 20-25 mph are expected Monday through Wednesday, accentuating the chilly daytime highs in the 50s. Nighttime lows will be near 40° next week.