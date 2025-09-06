Thunderstorm activity continues into the weekend, including hail

UPDATE | Saturday, September 6

The National Weather Service Las Vegas has issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday for Boulder City, which will also impact US-95 from mile marker 38 to 56 and Nelson.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning ⛈️⚠️

Until 4:30pm PDT, Saturday, Sep 6



Heavy rain, hail, frequent lightning, and gusty winds possible with this storm. It's moving southwest away from Boulder city along Highway 95.#VegasWx #NvWx pic.twitter.com/IFvNzYRMPR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 6, 2025

People in these areas can expect to see heavy wind, rain, and hail.

The warning is anticipated to end at 4:30 p.m. tonight.

ORIGINAL STORY

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Clark County, which they shared will "contain golf ball sized hail" and winds up to 60 mph.

WATCH | What does this weather warning mean for Nevadans?

Clark County enters severe thunderstorm warning Friday night, including hail

The warning will remain in place for Clark County until 10 p.m. tonight.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Clark County, NV until 10:00 PM PDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/Xzq0idpB3A — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 6, 2025

At around 10:20 p.m., NWS' severe thunderstorm warning expanded to include Overton and the Valley of Fire. NWS is advising boaters to get to shore as soon as possible.

🚨 Severe Thunderstorm Warning



📍Northwest Clark County including Overton & Valley of Fire

🛥️ This includes @lakemeadnps Overton Arm and Virgin Basin. Boaters need to get to shore!



⏰ Until 11:15 PM



⛈️ 60 mph wind gusts and 1" hail #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/ovEbFYbFMb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 6, 2025

This area will also experience 60 mph gusts of wind and hail sized around an inch until 11:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Nevadans are encouraged to find indoor shelter away from windows on the lowest level available.