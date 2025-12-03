Thunderbirds pilot recovering after 'safely ejecting' from F-16 during training mission

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot is recovering after an incident during a training mission in California.

According to a social media post, the pilot "ejected safely" from an F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during the training mission over controlled airspace.

"The pilot is in stable condition and receiving follow-on care," a Thunderbirds spokesperson stated.

The organization adds that this incident is under investigation and states further information will be released through the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office.

