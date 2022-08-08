Watch Now
Thunderbirds expected to perform homecoming flyover of Las Vegas on Monday

LAS VEGAS NEWS BUREAU
With the national shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds had the first part of their demonstration season cancelled. So, the squadron decided to put on a show over the Las Vegas Valley to recognize first responders, health care professionals and other workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.<br/>
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 15:13:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Thunderbirds will fly over Las Vegas in formation on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron is returning home after a 19-day deployment to four show sites, an Air Force public information officer said in an email.

It's expected that the Thunderbirds will perform a formation flyover of Las Vegas at approximately 2:15 p.m., according to USAF.

"This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host, for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force," said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, commander/leader of Thunderbird 1.

