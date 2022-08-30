Thrift shopping growing in popularity as inflation rises

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With inflation at an all time high, the thrifting industry is exploding. People are getting creative with their shopping and even making a little extra cash on the side.

“Naturally, our pricing is competitive with any other retail store in the Las Vegas valley and the deals are incredible. You never know what’s going to come into our store,” said Bryan Stewart, the vice president of marketing and communications for Goodwill of Southern Nevada.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada has seen an 18% increase in shoppers compared to this time last year. Donations have also been on the rise.

“It should be a way of life for people who complain about not having money. We got my daughter’s wedding gown at GoodWill for $20 and it fit her beautifully, that was probably one of the best. I’ve gotten furniture, I found a book with $200 in it, you just never know what you’re going to find,” said Nancy Desmaraise.