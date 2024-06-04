Three Square partners with over 200 restaurants to fight food insecurity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square Food Bank, a nonprofit organization in Las Vegas, is partnering with more than 200 restaurants to provide good meals for a good cause.

Restaurant Week is a 12-day event aims to combat food insecurity in the valley.

“A beautiful community event that not only brings the culinary community but our entire community, tourists, and whoever, just to help the community in need,” said Will Edwards, Three Square’s Event Marketing Manager.

More than 200 restaurants in the valley are offering fixed-price menus, with proceeds going toward people in need.

“Here in southern Nevada, more than 341,000 individuals struggle with hunger. Proceeds from Restaurant Week will help to provide meals to those children, those families, those working individuals,” Edwards added.

1228 Main, located in the Arts District, is one of the participating restaurants.

Chef Dustin Lewandowski expressed their enthusiasm for the event.

“It’s great for the community to come out and support new restaurants for a good cause.”

The restaurant will offer special deals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“It gives you the opportunity to see part of our restaurant you might not have seen before, but also know that you are leaving and contributing to helping others as well,” Lewandowski said.

For more information on the event and participating restaurants, you can visit Restaurant Week's website by clicking here.