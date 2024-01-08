Three Square, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District serving seniors free hot meals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District are partnering up to make sure food-insecure seniors have food on the table.

According to both organizations, they will serve free hot, nutritious meals to seniors that are at least 60 years old as well as their loved ones. That's at the three participating library branches, which are listed below:



Clark County Library

1401 E. Flamingo Road

Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2852 E. Bonanza Road

Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5175 E. Tropicana Avenue.

Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here's a look at what organizers said is on the menu this month.

According to Three Square officials, they also offer long-term services through their Three Square Center that connects seniors with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Energy Assistance Program, Project Reach, Medicare Savings Program, Medicare Part D extra help or low-income subsidy (LIS), Medicaid, and other services.

Anyone who would like to learn more can call the Three Square Center at 702-765-4030 or by emailing seniorhunger@threesquare.org.