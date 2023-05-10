Three Las Vegas students named in 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three students from the Las Vegas valley have been named among the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, announced the class of 161 high school seniors from around the country, who are being recognized for accomplishments in academics, arts, and career and technical fields.

The three scholars from Nevada were listed in a press release on Wednesday as follows:



Henderson – Troy Warren Harris, Clark High School, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas – Amy Choi, The Meadows School, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas – Amy Park, West Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, Nevada.

(**U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education)

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” Cardona said in the release. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the award. As directed by Presidential Executive Order, each state's scholars are comprised of one male and one female student from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad.

Scholars are selected each year based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, and commitment to community service and leadership.

To view the full list of presidential scholars, visit the Education Department website.