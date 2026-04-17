Thousands without power as strong winds blow through the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands are waking up without power across the Las Vegas valley due to the strong winds we are experiencing Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for southern Clark County, with winds between 20 to 30 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph.

One of the largest outage areas due to the wind storm is in the area of Valley View and Sahara, where more than 2,000 people are affected.

We are also seeing multiple smaller outages reported downtown and along Las Vegas Boulevard, and those causes are still under investigation.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum has a look at your Friday forecast: