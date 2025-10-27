Thousands of Nevadans won't receive SNAP benefits as government shutdown continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a recent announcement by the USDA, thousands of Nevadans will be left without their SNAP benefits, a lifeline that helps families put food on the table each month.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Department of Agriculture posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1, saying bluntly, "The well has run dry."

The delay in SNAP payments for November affects more than 42 million Americans nationwide, including 477,000 Nevadans.

Las Vegas resident Derek Pitts says a delay in benefits will put a major strain on his budget.

“Yeah, it’s going to be hard,” Pitts said. “SNAP is really helpful when you run out of cash, it helps us out.”

According to Nevada’s Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, SNAP applications will still be accepted during the shutdown. However, officials say they won’t be able to issue new or ongoing payments until funding resumes.

That raises concerns for local food programs already working to meet high demand.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to the CEO of Three Square Food Bank to learn what demand they've already seen as the shutdown drags on.

Beth Martino, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank, says her team is preparing for a surge in families needing food assistance.

Three Square supports more than 150 food pantries statewide and encourages anyone in need to visit threesquare.org/help to find local food resources.

“Our food and funding are stretched about as far as they can go right now, and it’s only going to get harder the longer this shutdown lasts,” Martino added. “That’s why we need the community’s support. We can’t do this alone.”

For now, state officials say they’re closely monitoring the situation and will follow federal guidance on how to process benefits once the government reopens.

Pitts says he’ll find a way to get by, even if it means picking up extra work.

“I’ll try to do overtime at work, and go to food pantries,” he said.

In the meantime, experts advise families to plan ahead, stay informed, and connect with local food assistance programs for support.