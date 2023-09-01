Thousands of counterfeit pharmaceuticals seized in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An estimated 20,000 doses of controlled substances, counterfeit pharmaceutical products, and mislabeled pharmaceuticals have been seized from two businesses in North Las Vegas.

According to the Nevada Attorney General's Office, search warrants were executed at Super Botanica and El Cielto on Wednesday, Aug. 30 by investigators from the AG's office, Homeland Security, and the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy.

"Pharmaceuticals that are mislabeled or counterfeit can present serious dangers to consumers, who may not know exactly what they are buying," said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. "Getting these substances off the street is important for the health and safety of Nevadans."

No further details about the seizure was immediately available, as of Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement throughout Southern Nevada has been issuing warnings about drugs on the street that look like pills prescribed by doctors and pharmacies. Some of them are deadly due to more and more drug traffickers cutting them with fentanyl and xylazine.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, they've seized 136 pounds of fentanyl this year. Police said you should never buy prescription medicine on the streets or through social media. They add you should only take medication prescribed by a licensed physician and obtained from a licensed pharmacy.